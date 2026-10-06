Caleb Flynn, ex-American Idol singer, sentenced to life without parole after being found guilty of wife Ashley’s murder

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, in Ohio.

Ex-American Idol singer sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife Flynn, 40, was sentenced on Monday, 5 October, after a jury found him guilty of aggravated murder and other charges connected to Ashley’s death. The 37-year-old schoolteacher and volleyball coach was shot at the couple’s home in Tipp City, a suburb of Dayton, in February.

Prosecutors said Flynn staged the scene to make it appear that an intruder had broken into the house and killed his wife. He then called 911 and told authorities that a burglar was responsible.

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The case took a different turn during the investigation. Prosecutors presented evidence about Flynn’s affair with Alleigha Botner, a former intern and worship leader at his church. Botner testified that Flynn had spoken about wanting his wife dead and described their relationship during the trial.

Jurors also heard messages exchanged between Flynn and Botner in the months before Ashley’s death. Prosecutors highlighted a message Flynn sent to Botner on the night before the shooting: “I choose you. I’m free. Actions will come tomorrow.”

Caleb Flynn and his connection to American Idol Flynn had appeared on American Idol in 2013, where he told viewers that Ashley had encouraged him to pursue his dream of singing. He auditioned before judges Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson and Nicki Minaj, received a ticket to Hollywood but did not reach the show's main competition.

His public image as a pastor and musician became an important part of the case. During sentencing, Miami County Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt said she was disturbed by what she described as Flynn’s use of his faith to conceal his actions.

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Flynn became emotional in court and apologised to his family, particularly his two daughters. He acknowledged that he had lied about various matters but continued to deny killing Ashley.

“I made vows to Ashley on our wedding day. I failed in those vows,” Flynn said before the sentence was imposed. He also maintained his innocence.

The prosecution's case included evidence from Flynn's electronic devices, fingerprints and DNA. Investigators never recovered the gun used in the killing, and Flynn's defence argued that there was no direct evidence proving he fired it. His lawyer also indicated that an appeal was expected.

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Ashley’s family, meanwhile, described the verdict as accountability for her death, though it could not undo the loss.