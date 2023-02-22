California chicken roaster aimed for global dominance
- Albert Okura, who has died at 71, founded Juan Pollo restaurants and bought a ghost town on Route 66.
Albert Okura, who grew up in Los Angeles as a grandson of Japanese immigrants, had a simple goal: to sell “more chicken than anyone in the world." He called that his destiny.
Mr. Okura founded the Juan Pollo rotisserie-chicken chain in 1984. It now has 25 locations, all of them in Southern California. To KFC and other giant rivals, Juan Pollo is little more than a few crumbs on the counter. Yet Mr. Okura stood out as a marketer.
In 1998, he bought the site of the original McDonald’s restaurant, in San Bernardino, Calif., and turned it into a museum. He wanted Juan Pollo to be known as a preserver of fast-food history.
Seven years later, he bought the ghost town of Amboy, Calif., a former Mojave Desert pit stop on Route 66, for $425,000. “How many people can say they own a whole town?" he asked a reporter from the Los Angeles Times. He hoped his efforts to restore Amboy would yield goodwill for his chicken business.
He crowned beauty queens as Miss Juan Pollos, perched them on chicken-themed vehicles and paraded them down main streets.
Mr. Okura died Jan. 27 at a hospital in Ontario, Calif., where he was being treated for various ailments. He was 71.
Though he wasn’t No. 1 in sales, Mr. Okura estimated that he had personally cooked more than two million chickens. He was pretty sure no one could top that.
Albert Ryo Okura, the second of four children, was born Dec. 3, 1951, and grew up in the Wilmington section of Los Angeles. His father, who had been a star baseball player, worked for the postal service and as a gardener and handyman.
Young Albert was a self-described TV addict and compulsive collector of baseball cards and comic books. His mother had other ideas, he wrote in a 2014 memoir, “The Chicken Man." When he was about 9, she marched him to a local newspaper office and arranged for him to deliver papers. It was her way of teaching responsibility.
She also gave him two classic self-help books, “How to Win Friends and Influence People" by Dale Carnegie and “Think and Grow Rich" by Napoleon Hill.
In high school, he wrote, “because I was Asian-American, everyone assumed I was college material." His mother wanted him to become a dentist; he figured he wasn’t smart enough.
Instead, he enrolled at a junior college, where his studies left enough time to fry hamburgers for Burger King. He later dropped out of college to pursue a career as a manager of fast-food restaurants. “My compulsive behavior started to work in my favor," he wrote. “I spent hour after hour of unpaid extra work learning the trade."
Burger King rewarded him with assignments to help manage restaurant openings, a job that required him to lead inexperienced crews struggling to keep up with orders from first-day crowds. “I learned to pace myself, not to panic, and stay calm in the face of hundreds of customers," Mr. Okura recalled.
After a few years, he looked for new challenges: “I didn’t want to be 50 years old and tell people that I worked for Burger King."
He tried managing a golf course and then buying and renovating rental housing. Neither job suited him, so he went back to fast food and managed Del Taco restaurants. When he discovered the El Pollo Loco chain, he thought he could take a good idea and make it better.
“I knew deep inside that chickens would be my destiny," he wrote.
He decided to open his own chicken restaurant, Juan Pollo, and traveled to Mexico to see how chicken was cooked there. One of his early colleagues, Armando Parra, came up with a marinade for Juan Pollo chicken.
In the early days, Mr. Okura lived in a trailer parked a few steps away from his first restaurant. He often worked from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. as he strove to master rotisserie cooking and infuse employees with his own fanatical devotion to quality. He rarely traveled for leisure. When he did, he wanted to try the local chicken.
A rave review in a San Bernardino newspaper—“This chicken will wing its way into your heart"—helped Juan Pollo attain regional renown. So did Mr. Okura’s customized vehicles surmounted with plastic chickens or cartoon characters touting his chicken. He drove those to run errands. He even used them to deliver his mortified children to high school.
Mr. Okura is survived by his wife, Gisella Okura, and three children. His sons, Kyle Okura and Aaron Okura, now manage Juan Pollo. Kyle also operates a gas station with a convenience store and souvenir shop in Amboy.
In 2014, Mr. Okura told the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin that he needed more capital, more sophisticated cooking technology and “someone smarter than me" to expand Juan Pollo beyond Southern California. He wasn’t thinking short-term. He was still working on the business plan he drafted in 1992. It called for him to be the world’s No. 1 chicken seller by 2050.
