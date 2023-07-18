California court rules against Uber in a major win for California workers

California court rules against Uber in a major win for California workers1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:50 AM IST
In a major blow to private firms, California Court has ruled against Uber in the ongoing lawsuit filed by an UberEats driver Erik Adolph under the California's Private Attorney General Act (PAGA)
In a case of covering drivers' work-related expenses, Uber Technologies is expected to face a California lawsuit, according to the state's top court. If lost by Uber, the case can be a major blow to companies in the largest US state and a win for labour advocates.
