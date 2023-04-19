California Gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 Sikh men with machine gun, AK-472 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:14 AM IST
- Law enforcement officials in Northern California said members of these groups were allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple where five men were shot outside the Gurdwara on August 27, 2022
Washington: A multi-agency investigation has led to the arrest of 17 people, mostly members of the local Sikh community, in connection with 11 shootings, including one at a Gurdwara in Sacramento, and have seized assault weapons in a series of raids carried out over 20 places, authorities have announced.
