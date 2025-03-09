A BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills, California, was defaced with hateful messages just days before the so-called 'Khalistani referendum' in Los Angeles. BAPS Public Affairs shared details of the vandalism, reaffirming the community's resolve to "never let hate take root" and ensuring that peace and compassion would prevail. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) condemned the desecration, linking it to the upcoming referendum, and called for further investigation into recent incidents of anti-Hindu vandalism.

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs wrote, "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail."

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), also shared details of the incident on X, and said the desecration of the iconic BAPS Temple in California comes ahead of the "so called Khalistan referendum" in Los Angeles.

"Another Hindu Temple vandalized - this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It's just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Unsurprisingly, this happens as the day for a so-called "Khalistan referendum" in LA draws close."

The post listed other recent cases of temple vandalism from 2022 onwards and called for an investigation into the matter.

Cases of temple vandalism took place last year too as the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was vandalised on the night of September 25. This incident occured less than 10 days after a similar incident at the BAPS Mandir in New York.

Also Read | Jailed MP Amritpal Singh to move HC over attending Parliament sessions: Report

The 'anti-Hindu' messages included phrases such as 'Hindus go back,' alarming the local Hindu community. In response, the community expressed its commitment to standing united against.