California mom's cold-blooded murder plot – 9-year-old daughter's bullet-riddled remains found in Utah desert

Ashlee Buzzard, 40, faces murder charges after the remains of her missing daughter, Melodee Buzzard, were discovered in Utah, authorities said Tuesday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office outlined how gunshot wounds to the head led investigators to suspect foul play.

Links to the crime emerged from shell casings Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown said bullet cartridges found near the girl's body were tied to a used cartridge case located in Buzzard's home.

Investigators also found similar ammunition in a car Buzzard had rented, tying the weapon to the case. The weapon itself has not been recovered, according to Brown, and the investigation remains open.

Mother and daughter vanished in October Ashlee Buzzard departed California with Melodee on October 7, driving a rented white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu. The pair traveled through Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and Nebraska, with a return route that included Kansas. Melodee Buzzard was last seen October 9 on video surveillance near the Colorado-Utah border.

Detective notes indicate the mother and daughter Buzzard duo altered their appearance during travel, with Buzzard swapping wigs and changing the rental car’s license plate to avoid detection, while Melodee wore a hooded sweatshirt and a darker, straighter wig.

A troubling disappearance unfolded in Lompoc A school administrator reported Melodee Buzzard’s prolonged absence on October 14. Deputies went to the Buzzard residence in Lompoc, but the mother would not reveal Melodee’s location.

Ashlee Buzzard returned home on October 10 without her daughter.

Dramatic identification and ongoing questions The body of Melodee Buzzard was found December 6 by a couple who were taking photos along State Route 24 in a rural area of Utah. Officers could not immediately identify the remains, but the FBI’s DNA analysis produced a familial match to Ashlee Buzzard.

Brown described the case as “calculated, cold-blooded” and premeditated, though investigators have not yet determined a motive.

Custody status and next steps Ashlee Buzzard is being held without bail at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Barbara. The public defender’s office previously represented her in another case in November but did not respond to a request for comment. The public timeline for court proceedings has not been released.

