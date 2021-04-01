Subscribe
Home >News >World >California office building shooting kills four, including child

California office building shooting kills four, including child

Police officers stand outside a building where multiple people were killed in a shooting in Orange, California
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST AP

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles.

She says the victims also included one person who was wounded. Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

