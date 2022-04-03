Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  California shooting: At least 6 dead, 9 injured in Sacramento, says police

California shooting: At least 6 dead, 9 injured in Sacramento, says police

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday
1 min read . 06:28 PM IST Reuters

California police said several blocks of a commercial stretch of downtown Sacramento were closed while they investigate. Videos posted online showed people shouting and running in the street

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

At least six people died and at least nine were injured in an early-morning shooting in Sacramento, California, the city's police department said on Twitter.

At least six people died and at least nine were injured in an early-morning shooting in Sacramento, California, the city's police department said on Twitter.

Police said several blocks of a commercial stretch of the downtown area were closed while they investigate. Videos posted online showed people shouting and running in the street.

Police said several blocks of a commercial stretch of the downtown area were closed while they investigate. Videos posted online showed people shouting and running in the street.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

The incident comes a little more than a month after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in the same city. 

The incident comes a little more than a month after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in the same city. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!