California woman loses hands, legs after eating undercooked Tilapia fish1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 05:48 PM IST
A woman in California had to have all of her limbs amputated after eating undercooked tilapia fish that had been contaminated with a lethal strain of Vibrio vulnificus bacteria
A woman in California had to have all of her limbs amputated after eating undercooked tilapia fish that had been contaminated with a lethal strain of bacteria, the New York Post reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message