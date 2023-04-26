California's anti-caste bill moves ahead, gets nod from Senate committee

California's anti-caste bill moves ahead, gets nod from Senate committee1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 05:17 PM IST
The California Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted 'Yes' to move the anti-caste discrimination bill forward to the Senate. This is for the first time that a US State legislature would consider legislation on caste.
California's Senate committee has passed a bill that seeks to explicitly ban caste discrimination. The bill was introduced last month amidst strong opposition from Indian-American business and temple organisations. This will incidentally be the first time that an US State legislature is mulling such a measure.
