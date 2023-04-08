‘Call me if you...’ Stormy Daniels feels ‘bad’ for Donald Trump's wife Melania2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 07:35 PM IST
- Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the centre of Donald Trump's hush money payment case has said that she would testify against the former president of US, if Melania decides to file for divorce
Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the centre of former president of United States Donald trump, conveyed a message for trump's wife- Melania Trump. The message was posted by The Independent, in a 16 second video, where Daniels is seen saying that Melania Trump can call her if the latter needs to testify against Donald Trump in a probable divorce hearing.
