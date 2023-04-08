Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the centre of former president of United States Donald trump, conveyed a message for trump's wife- Melania Trump. The message was posted by The Independent , in a 16 second video, where Daniels is seen saying that Melania Trump can call her if the latter needs to testify against Donald Trump in a probable divorce hearing.

There has been no statement on the part of the Trump family or the former first lady Melania Trump about divorcing her husband. The former US president has been arrested and arraigned over so-called hush money payments to the adult film star in 2016.

Stormy Daniels claimed that she had a romantic extramarital relationship with Trump in 2006.

She said she feels “bad" for Melania Trump after being asked if she had any sympathy for her.

“Call me if you need me to testify at your divorce," she told The Independent.

Donald trump began dating his current wife Melania Trump in 1998. In 2005, she married the real estate developer and TV personality Donald Trump and gave birth to their son Barron in 2006.

Melania Trump is a Slovenian American former model and businesswoman who served as the First Lady of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Meanwhile, Stormy has also said she does not think the former president should go to prison if convicted of concealing hush money payments he made to her.

"I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely," Daniels, 44, said in an interview with Fox Nation's Piers Morgan to be broadcast on Thursday.

Trump was charged in New York on Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations he orchestrated hush-money payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 U.S. election to suppress publication of their alleged sexual encounters with him.

Trump, 76, also faces criminal investigations in Washington for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and mishandling classified documents, and a separate criminal probe in Georgia about his attempt to overturn his defeat in that state.

Prosecutors in Manhattan accused Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges, of trying to conceal a violation of election laws during his successful 2016 campaign.

Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024, denies having an affair with Daniels but has acknowledged the payment.

(With agency inputs)