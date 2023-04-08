In a recent case of anti-Indian discrimination at London School of Economics, student Karan Kataria alleged the college union of turning a blind eye on his disqualification. He also said that the union didn't act even after “accepting that the bullying and defamation happened".

The Indian law student, Karan Kataria said that he was disqualified from the Law School of London School of Economics elections and alleged the LSE Student union of ignoring the issue.

Also Read: After Canada, Australia rejects visa applications of Indian students from Punjab, Haryana

"I approached the LSE Student Union to come out and help me but they turned a blind eye that this is not related to the election and it doesn't have any relation with any of the candidates. They accepted that the bullying and defamation happened.......they haven't come out with a public statement condemning this rather, they disqualified me from the campaign," Karan told ANI in an interview.

#WATCH| UK: A smear campaign was launched against me on 24th March, going on to my character assassination, to defamation. WhatsApp groups of many societies & departmental groups were flooded with the forward messages terming me as Islamophobic, transphobic & racist: Karan… pic.twitter.com/Kq5SX1WLkJ — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Hailing from Haryana's Gurugram, Karan said that the defamation campaign was the result of religion-based discrimination and prevalence of ant-India rhetoric on the campus. On his disqualification, Karan Kataria called the allegations to be “baseless".

Also Read: India woos Bhutanese students, youth

"A smear campaign was launched against me on 24th March, going on to my character assassination, to defamation. WhatsApp groups of many societies & departmental groups were flooded with the forward messages terming me as Islamophobic, transphobic and racist," said Kataria.

Notably, Karan Kataria was disqualified from running for General Secretary election of at LSE Students' Union for his alleged links with Hindu nationalists.

He also said that he received huge support from all the students from various departments of the college. HE received support students coming from Asian and African countries.

The incident has garnered nationwide attention, and even forced the Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar to issue an official response to the Indian High Commission in UK. The CM condemned the incident and wrote to the high commission for a probe into the matter and ensure Karan Kataria's safety.

Informing about his written appeal to the Indian High Commission, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that they have assured that they won't let this happen and look into the matter. He also met his family and assured all the help from his side.

The incident came into light when Karan Kataria explained his ordeal in his Twitter post. He claimed of being disqualified from fighting election for being a ‘Hindu nationalist’.

On Sunday, Karan Kataria, a lawyer pursuing Masters in the LSE campus and running for the General Secretary of the LSE Student Union, took on to Twitter to claim that he was targeted for being a ‘Hindu nationalist’ and disqualified from fighting for the General Secretary post.

"I have faced personal, vicious, and targeted attacks due to the anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia. I demand that the @lsesu is transparent about its reasoning. I will not be a SILENT victim of Hinduphobia," he alleged in a tweet.

He also claimed that Indian students were bullied on the last day of polling and were targeted for their national and Hindu religious identities.

(With inputs from ANI)