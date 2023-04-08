‘Called Islamophobic, transphobic, racist,’ LSE student on running a smear campaign against him during college election3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:49 AM IST
Indian student from London School of Economics called out upon the smear campaign that was run against him during college elections. He said that LSE Union accepted of bullying but turned a blind eye on the issue
In a recent case of anti-Indian discrimination at London School of Economics, student Karan Kataria alleged the college union of turning a blind eye on his disqualification. He also said that the union didn't act even after “accepting that the bullying and defamation happened".
