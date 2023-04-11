Calls for more policy stimulus in China as inflation remains weak3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 09:16 AM IST
- In March, China's producer prices declined by 2.5%, following a 1.4% decrease in the previous month, in line with economists' expectations.
Despite an uptick in economic activity, China's consumer inflation slowed in March, and producer prices continued to contract, creating room for the central bank to potentially ease monetary policy to support the ongoing recovery.
