Despite an uptick in economic activity, China's consumer inflation slowed in March, and producer prices continued to contract, creating room for the central bank to potentially ease monetary policy to support the ongoing recovery.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.7% year-on-year, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. This figure was lower than the 1% recorded in February and fell short of economists expectations for it to remain unchanged, according to a Bloomberg poll.

In March, China's producer prices declined by 2.5%, following a 1.4% decrease in the previous month, in line with economists' expectations.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, slightly increased to 0.7% from 0.6%.

The “economic recovery is on track but not strong enough to push up prices," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. “This suggests the economy is still running below its potential. There is room for fiscal and monetary policies to boost growth further."

Despite the post-Covid recovery of the economy, the latest figures suggest that domestic demand in China remains weak. This provides room for authorities to implement more supportive policies to make the rebound led by consumption more sustainable.

The CPI has remained below the government's target of around 3% for the year, indicating the need for measures to boost consumption and stimulate demand.

Household sentiment regarding income and job prospects in China has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, exports are declining and uncertainties persist in the property market, despite some signs of improvement.

Falling car prices also contributed to the slowdown in CPI, with prices of petrol cars falling 4.5% from a year ago, NBS analyst Dong Lijuan said in a statement accompanying the data.

China's CSI 300 Index, which serves as a benchmark for stocks, increased by 0.2% as of 10:09 a.m. local time, with consumer discretionary shares leading the gains. However, this performance lagged behind other Asian equities, which posted a gain of 1%.

Speculation that policy rates may be lowered seem to “gain more traction after today’s inflation report," said Zhou Hao, chief economist at Guotai Junan International Holdings. “By and large, the room for policy easing remains ample."

Zhou said it will be key for policymakers to focus on the “transmission process," adding that authorities need to guide banks to lower mortgage rates significantly to help home buyers and property developers.

The PBOC unexpectedly lowered the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve late last month, giving lenders more cash to disburse loans.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang said earlier this month that maintaining financial and currency stability, including stable prices, are the two key tasks it will keep on focusing in a move to facilitate the country’s full employment and economic growth.

The deepening in industrial deflation reflected the impact of a slump in oil prices last month and a high comparison base with a year ago when energy costs spiked after the war in Ukraine began.

NBS analyst Dong cited those factors in the statement, though added that PPI was “stable on a monthly basis due to an acceleration in domestic economic recovery and changes in some international commodity prices."

The declining producer prices could exacerbate challenges for industrial companies in China, as it may further impact their profitability.

The Chinese government has been closely monitoring price changes in key commodities and has implemented various measures to maintain stability. These measures include purchasing pork for reserves to support prices, cautioning futures companies against exaggerating iron ore price increases, and expressing concerns about the rapid rise in sugar costs.