Calls grow for Netanyahu to make crucial choices on cease-fire and postwar Gaza
Rory Jones , Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Jun 2024, 05:32 PM IST
SummaryThe U.S. and domestic rivals have demanded clarity from the Israeli prime minister after an opposition member of the Israeli war cabinet quit.
TEL AVIV—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly articulated what he doesn’t want in Gaza: No Hamas, no Palestinian Authority and no permanent cease-fire until the hostages are all home.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less