Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen and the First Lady on Wednesday received a shot of the Made-in-India coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to Twitter, India in Cambodia said, "PM Hun Sen received a shot of Make-in-India vaccine AstraZeneca along with the 1st lady and other senior officials incl President of Assembly, DPM of Interior, Minister of Health, Minister of Public Transport."

Last month, India had approved the supply of 1,00,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Cambodia.

The embassy said the decision is a testament to India's appreciation for Cambodia as an important partner and its concern for the health and prosperity of the people of the country.

The supply was approved in response to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen's request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

From January 20 onwards, New Delhi has supplied coronavirus vaccines to several countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka.

On 4 March, Hu Sen had said that travel to and from the city was being restricted.

Cambodia had then reported 31 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, for a total 909 since the pandemic began.

The latest outbreak was traced to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine on 4 February and went to a nightclub. That caused a slew of infections and led the government on 20 February to announce a two-week closure of all public schools, cinemas, bars and entertainment areas in Phnom Penh.

Cambodia, which has yet to report any virus deaths, received its first shipment of 600,000 doses of a Chinese-produced vaccine on February 7, part of 1 million doses Beijing is donating. The country began its vaccination programme on February 10, starting with Hun Sen's sons, government ministers and officials.

In addition to China's donation, Australia has announced a grant of $28 million to purchase 3 million doses, and Cambodia is set to get a total of 7 million doses through the COVAX initiative.

With agency inputs

