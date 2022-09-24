Cambridge University ‘benefited directly’ from slavery, study finds

While several Cambridge alumni were enslavers and plantation owners, the university’s most direct involvement in the slave trade came through its investments in the South Sea Company, which traded slaves between Africa, South America and the Caribbean from 1713 to 1740. Cambridge colleges including Corpus Christi, Gonville & Caius, Jesus, King’s and Pembroke were large investors in those companies and made “significant financial benefits" through their investment, the research found. Many Colleges continued to receive dividends on their bonds until their redemption in 1854.