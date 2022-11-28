FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon vs Serbia prediction, time, live-streaming details

Teams

Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions have lost eight straight world cup games after their opening-day defeat, so they now aim to avoid tying Mexico. They have lost three games and earned two draws in their last five games, failing to taste victory each time. Cameroon have struggled recently because of their weak attack, where they have only scored twice in their last five games. They have had trouble finding their form after placing third in the Africa Cup of Nations 2022.