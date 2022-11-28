FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon vs Serbia prediction, time, live-streaming details

On November 28, Cameroon and Serbia will have their second match in Group G. Both Cameroon and Serbia lost their first match, thus they meet for a pivotal game this time.
Overview
Since 2002, Cameroon has yet to succeed in winning a world cup game. They will tie Mexico's record of nine matches between 1930 and 1958 for the longest losing streak in tournament history if they lose to Serbia. This is one record they will definitely not want to create. Serbia were on a six-match unbeaten run, claiming an impressive five wins and one draw before losing their opening match against Brazil.
Teams
Cameroon
The Indomitable Lions have lost eight straight world cup games after their opening-day defeat, so they now aim to avoid tying Mexico. They have lost three games and earned two draws in their last five games, failing to taste victory each time. Cameroon have struggled recently because of their weak attack, where they have only scored twice in their last five games. They have had trouble finding their form after placing third in the Africa Cup of Nations 2022.
Serbia
Against Brazil, Serbia played in a rather passive manner. Stevan Stojanovic, the sporting director, was displeased with Serbia's lack of motivation following their loss to Brazil. “It’s okay to respect Brazil, you should, but it’s not good to underestimate yourself," he said. Serbia have now lost eight of their 10 world cup games overall, the worst losses of any European country. They exited from the group stage in their three prior world cup finals since 2006. They will have a chance to make a comeback against Cameroon.
Head-to-Head
It will be the first time Cameroon and Serbia face off in a competitive match; their only prior meeting took place in an international friendly in June 2010. Serbia defeated the African country 4-3 in a high-scoring game.
Key Players
Cameroon wants Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to score to keep their head above water. Coach Dragan Stojkovic, on the other hand, would love Aleksandar Mitrovic to shine in this match.
Date, Time & Venue
The Cameroon vs Serbia match will be played on November 28 at 3:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.
Live-streaming Details
The Cameroon vs Serbia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Prediction
Serbia will dominate the match and win 3-1, which will keep their FIFA 2022 dreams alive.
