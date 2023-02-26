Camilla goes against Queen Elizabeth, refuses ‘Queen Consort’ title

Camilla goes against Queen Elizabeth, refuses ‘Queen Consort’ title2 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Queen Elizabeth II said that she would like Camilla to be called 'Queen Consort'.
Queen Consort Camilla is set to receive a title change that seems to contradict the wishes of Queen Elizabeth II, her late mother-in-law. This change in title is expected to take place after King Charles III's coronation in May.
The change will see Camilla being referred to by a different title than what the late queen had intended for her. Instead of being called Queen Consort, she is likely to be called Queen, according to Daily Mail.
Camilla was widely disliked when her affair with Charles was revealed, and never took on the title of Princess of Wales. At the time of their marriage, she stated her intention to serve as "Princess Consort" when Charles ascended to the throne. Camilla has since become more popular in recent years.
Camilla, formerly known as Camilla Parker-Bowles, has been married to King Charles since 2005, and was previously referred to as the Duchess of Cornwall until Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. When Charles became king, Camilla was given the title of Queen Consort.
However, this new change in title seems to go against the late queen's wishes for Camilla. In a letter written in February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stated that she supported calling Camilla "Queen Consort". This announcement was a surprise to many, as it went against what was previously believed to be the Queen's wishes.
The letter, which was written from Sandringham House, also included remarks on the progress made during her reign and gratitude to her subjects. However, near the end of the letter, the queen dropped the bombshell announcement about Camilla's title change.
“...when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Queen Elizabeth wrote.
This news put to rest a long-standing question that had been looming since Charles and Camilla's marriage in 2005, which came nine years after his divorce from Princess Diana and a year after her tragic death in Paris.
