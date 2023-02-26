Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Camilla goes against Queen Elizabeth, refuses 'Queen Consort' title

Camilla goes against Queen Elizabeth, refuses ‘Queen Consort’ title

2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort attends a reception to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room, which was official launched by the Queen Consort 2 years ago, champions literacy and encourages readers to find new literature, at Clarence House, in London, Britain February 23, 2023. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth II said that she would like Camilla to be called 'Queen Consort'.

Queen Consort Camilla is set to receive a title change that seems to contradict the wishes of Queen Elizabeth II, her late mother-in-law. This change in title is expected to take place after King Charles III's coronation in May.

Queen Consort Camilla is set to receive a title change that seems to contradict the wishes of Queen Elizabeth II, her late mother-in-law. This change in title is expected to take place after King Charles III's coronation in May.

The change will see Camilla being referred to by a different title than what the late queen had intended for her. Instead of being called Queen Consort, she is likely to be called Queen, according to Daily Mail.

The change will see Camilla being referred to by a different title than what the late queen had intended for her. Instead of being called Queen Consort, she is likely to be called Queen, according to Daily Mail.

Camilla was widely disliked when her affair with Charles was revealed, and never took on the title of Princess of Wales. At the time of their marriage, she stated her intention to serve as "Princess Consort" when Charles ascended to the throne. Camilla has since become more popular in recent years.

Camilla was widely disliked when her affair with Charles was revealed, and never took on the title of Princess of Wales. At the time of their marriage, she stated her intention to serve as "Princess Consort" when Charles ascended to the throne. Camilla has since become more popular in recent years.

Camilla, formerly known as Camilla Parker-Bowles, has been married to King Charles since 2005, and was previously referred to as the Duchess of Cornwall until Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. When Charles became king, Camilla was given the title of Queen Consort.

Camilla, formerly known as Camilla Parker-Bowles, has been married to King Charles since 2005, and was previously referred to as the Duchess of Cornwall until Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. When Charles became king, Camilla was given the title of Queen Consort.

However, this new change in title seems to go against the late queen's wishes for Camilla. In a letter written in February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stated that she supported calling Camilla "Queen Consort". This announcement was a surprise to many, as it went against what was previously believed to be the Queen's wishes.

However, this new change in title seems to go against the late queen's wishes for Camilla. In a letter written in February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stated that she supported calling Camilla "Queen Consort". This announcement was a surprise to many, as it went against what was previously believed to be the Queen's wishes.

The letter, which was written from Sandringham House, also included remarks on the progress made during her reign and gratitude to her subjects. However, near the end of the letter, the queen dropped the bombshell announcement about Camilla's title change.

The letter, which was written from Sandringham House, also included remarks on the progress made during her reign and gratitude to her subjects. However, near the end of the letter, the queen dropped the bombshell announcement about Camilla's title change.

"...when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Queen Elizabeth wrote.

“...when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Queen Elizabeth wrote.

This news put to rest a long-standing question that had been looming since Charles and Camilla's marriage in 2005, which came nine years after his divorce from Princess Diana and a year after her tragic death in Paris.

This news put to rest a long-standing question that had been looming since Charles and Camilla's marriage in 2005, which came nine years after his divorce from Princess Diana and a year after her tragic death in Paris.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

