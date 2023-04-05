It's official. Camilla will be crowned as 'Queen' alongside King Charles at his upcoming coronation, marking a historic transition from her previous title of "Queen Consort". The invitation for the grand event has been sent out to about 2,000 guests, and it boldly displays "King Charles III and Queen Camilla" in ornate lettering. Her grandchildren will be among the pages at Westminster Abbey, along with the King's grandson, Prince George.

The announcement comes 18 years after Camilla and Charles got married, and it is only a year since the late Queen Elizabeth publicly endorsed Camilla as "Queen Consort". She was earlier rumoured to be known as a Princess Consort.

However, the initial part of Charles' reign required the title "Queen Consort" to differentiate Camilla from the late Queen Elizabeth. Buckingham Palace has announced that the coronation will mark an "appropriate time" to officially change her title to "Queen Camilla", the BBC reported.

The invitation for the May 6 coronation has also revealed a new official photo of the royal couple. The artwork for the invitation was created by illustrator Andrew Jamieson and features the folklore figure of the "green man" made from ivy, hawthorn, and oak leaves. It represents spring and rebirth and celebrates the beginning of a new reign. The design also includes images of the natural world, national and heraldic emblems, and wildflowers, birds, and insects.

However, there is still uncertainty over whether Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will attend the event. A spokesperson for the couple based in California said this week that there was no update on their attendance.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden conveyed his wishes to the King by phone that First Lady Jill Biden would represent the US at the coronation.

Preparations for the coronation are underway, and the roles have been assigned to the children of friends and relations. Eight "pages of honour" have been announced to take part in the ceremony. King Charles recently completed his first state visit to Germany and received a warm welcome. However, all eyes are now on the upcoming coronation, which promises to be a grand affair.