Camilla will be crowned 'Queen' at King Charles' coronation2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:22 AM IST
There have been speculations about Camilla's title, but it is official now.
It's official. Camilla will be crowned as 'Queen' alongside King Charles at his upcoming coronation, marking a historic transition from her previous title of "Queen Consort". The invitation for the grand event has been sent out to about 2,000 guests, and it boldly displays "King Charles III and Queen Camilla" in ornate lettering. Her grandchildren will be among the pages at Westminster Abbey, along with the King's grandson, Prince George.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×