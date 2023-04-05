Camilla will be crowned 'Queen' at King Charles' coronation

The invitation for the May 6 coronation has also revealed a new official photo of the royal couple. The artwork for the invitation was created by illustrator Andrew Jamieson and features the folklore figure of the "green man" made from ivy, hawthorn, and oak leaves. It represents spring and rebirth and celebrates the beginning of a new reign. The design also includes images of the natural world, national and heraldic emblems, and wildflowers, birds, and insects.