Can AI listen to signals sent by Aliens? Here's what study shows2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:50 PM IST
- It is a new era for SETI research that is opening up thanks to machine-learning technology, expert said
The existence of aliens has always intrigued us and for decades, humans have put a lot of research into the topic. And in such an endavour, artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to find whether alien really exists. The study is known as search for extraterrestrial intelligence, known as SETI, where AI is trying to locate electromagnetic-radiation signals coming from a technologically advanced civilization in a far-away solar system. Apparently, telescopes have been set up from hills of West Virginia to the flats of rural Australia in a bid to listen to such signals.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×