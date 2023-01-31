Can AI listen to signals sent by Aliens? Here's what study shows

The existence of aliens has always intrigued us and for decades, humans have put a lot of research into the topic. And in such an endavour, artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to find whether alien really exists. The study is known as search for extraterrestrial intelligence, known as SETI, where AI is trying to locate electromagnetic-radiation signals coming from a technologically advanced civilization in a far-away solar system. Apparently, telescopes have been set up from hills of West Virginia to the flats of rural Australia in a bid to listen to such signals.

