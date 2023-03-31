Can AI tools predict successful exits of startups? PitchBook has an answer

PitchBook is not the first to develop an algorithmic tool to inform investment decisions. Investors have been seeking an AI-driven competitive advantage for years, and Gartner predicts that more than 75% of venture capital and early-stage investor executive reviews will be informed by AI and data analytics by 2025. VC firms such as SignalFire, EQT Ventures, and Nauta Capital are using AI-powered platforms to identify potential top firms.