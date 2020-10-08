Can airport covid testing get people flying again?

Hawaii will require a nucleic acid amplification test, which includes PCR and some newer rapid tests, administered by one of its partner organizations, including airlines, some drugstore chains and testing labs. Travelers will have to complete a health form and upload test results to travel.hawaii.gov. Arriving passengers will line up to be cleared by state officials at the airport. If they don’t have the proper test, they can self-quarantine for 14 days—and state officials say they will visit hotels or residences to make sure people are isolating—or turn around and go home. Violators face a criminal offense punishable by a $5,000 fine and a year in prison.