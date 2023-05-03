Can Arsenal win the English Premier League? The Gunners thrash Chelsea to show they are still in title race2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:20 AM IST
Arsenal will play against Newcastle, Brighton, Nottm Forest and Wolves in their remaining matches in the English Premier League.
Arsenal and their supporters have demonstrated that they are still contenders in the English Premier League (EPL) title race, despite recent setbacks. Following a four-game winless streak, which saw the team concede 11 goals, Arsenal has been overtaken by Manchester City, who have two games in hand.
