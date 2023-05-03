Arsenal and their supporters have demonstrated that they are still contenders in the English Premier League (EPL) title race, despite recent setbacks. Following a four-game winless streak, which saw the team concede 11 goals, Arsenal has been overtaken by Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains confident that his team can still win the EPL title. “We can still achieve the Premier League. There’s five games to go and a lot of things are going to happen still," Arteta said before the Chelsea match.

“What we have to do is forget about what happened last week, learn from it and move on into the next game with full tilt, at home, with our people, London derby, and put things right," he added while referring to the 1-4 defeat against City.

Out of the 34 matches played so far, the Gunners have won 24 and drawn six. They have lost in four matches and stand right on top of the league table with 78 points. Man City are right behind them with 76 points. However, City have played 32 matches so far. Each team in the EPL plays 38 matches.

Arsenal's outstanding performance in a 3-1 victory against Chelsea has put them back on top of the table, two points clear of Manchester City. Although it may be unlikely for Arsenal to take the title from reigning champions Manchester City, the team has shown that they are still in the hunt.

Arsenal delivered an impressive first-half performance against Chelsea, helped by their opponents' poor form, which has seen them lose six out of six under interim manager Frank Lampard. Despite recent criticism of Arsenal for being chokers, the team's performance against Chelsea suggests that they have been undone by individual errors and lapses of concentration, rather than a collective meltdown under pressure.

Arsenal supporters have demonstrated their unwavering support for the team, despite recent setbacks. The Emirates Stadium was alive with energy and enthusiasm, and Arsenal's victory over Chelsea was a timely reminder of the team's potential.

