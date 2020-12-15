Can Biden find clarity on China and Russia?

Critics are already attacking the incoming Biden administration, raking it for sending mixed signals on China. The Biden Team is playing a sort of good cop, bad cop with Beijing—Jake Sullivan urges Americans to support Australia against Chinese pressure as John Kerry muses about grand climate deals with Beijing. But a mixed-signal strategy at this stage is, if anything, beneficial to Team Biden. It’s the new administration’s potential for later fuzzy thinking when it comes to great power rivals such as China that should worry onlookers.

Sending mixed signals is a standard diplomatic technique. Iran has been using a good cop, bad cop strategy against the U.S. for decades, and it has paid off pretty well. There’s no reason an American president shouldn’t give it a try.

True, Beijing doesn’t appear to be seeking relationship resets: China is behaving aggressively toward India, Australia and others. Confrontational Chinese “wolf warrior diplomats" continue to be prominent. Still, the Trump years have been a wild ride, and giving Beijing a chance to decide whether it wants to deal with the good or bad cops in the Biden administration will at least clarify U.S. choices.

But while a good cop, bad cop routine in December 2020 won’t derail the new team, failing to deal effectively with the challenge a rising China poses to America and its Indo-Pacific allies could.

Though there is much to criticize about the Trump administration, its members understood that without geopolitical success it doesn’t really matter what Americans think about climate change, human rights or the politics of gender. If the U.S. had lost World War II, Franklin Roosevelt’s ideas about human rights and multilateral institutions would be historical curiosities.

This is not an endorsement of “America First" foreign policy. Quite the contrary. Strong alliances matter in geopolitical competition. Nor is good geopolitics values-free. As Talleyrand allegedly said about Napoleon’s inability to turn his military victories into a lasting order, “You can do anything you like with bayonets except sit on them." In other words, hard power can win a war, but you need something more to create a stable peace. Successful states build institutions, set norms and establish their legitimacy through meaningful efforts to address international problems.

The incoming Biden team is nostalgic for the golden 1990s when history was over. After the Cold War, world politics looked to be about global governance: developing a more open trade and financial system, addressing climate change, and promoting democracy, human rights and equality for women and sexual minorities. First the 9/11 attacks and then the hostility of Russia and China over time shifted American foreign policy toward a focus on great-power rivalries. This culminated in the Trump administration’s 2017 National Security Strategy that put “great-power competition" at the center of America’s international agenda.

Many of the people around the president-elect believe this was a tragic error, partly because they view climate change and pandemics as more frightening and immediate dangers than great-power rivals. They also believe humanity has such a compelling common interest in wrestling with issues from public health to financial regulation that national leaders can’t ignore them for long. Team Biden thinks that dealing with these issues will allow the U.S. to form global coalitions that will drive geopolitics into the background. The promotion of global governance, in this view, is a better national strategy than the pursuit of geopolitical advantage.

Unfortunately, that is not how things work. Common interests can help shape geopolitical rivalry: America and the Soviet Union shared a desire to avoid a nuclear death match and so were able to reach arms-control agreements. But that didn’t make the Cold War disappear.

The hard reality is geopolitics come first. An international order is only as strong and effective as the geopolitical foundations on which it stands. It is good to have global governance goals. It is important to think about win-win outcomes and to work toward common values both to inspire allies and conciliate opponents. But the U.S.—with its allies—must get the power politics right, or watch its hopes for a more peaceful and sustainable world order fade away.

Russia and China sensed American weakness at the end of the George W. Bush administration, as the U.S. was bogged down in unpopular Middle East conflicts and the financial crisis. The Obama administration wasn’t responsible for this situation, but Washington did fail to address it effectively. The geopolitical conditions grew significantly more threatening over the next eight years as Russia and China moved aggressively against an indecisive and often uncomprehending American government.

The global governance issues that many on Team Biden care most about cannot be addressed without the hard-nosed geopolitics that many Democrats reject. The president-elect’s foreign policy will stand or fall on his ability to manage that paradox.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

