Can Biden find clarity on China and Russia?4 min read . 10:35 AM IST
- Shared interests help shape geopolitical rivalries, but they can’t erase them.
Critics are already attacking the incoming Biden administration, raking it for sending mixed signals on China. The Biden Team is playing a sort of good cop, bad cop with Beijing—Jake Sullivan urges Americans to support Australia against Chinese pressure as John Kerry muses about grand climate deals with Beijing. But a mixed-signal strategy at this stage is, if anything, beneficial to Team Biden. It’s the new administration’s potential for later fuzzy thinking when it comes to great power rivals such as China that should worry onlookers.
Sending mixed signals is a standard diplomatic technique. Iran has been using a good cop, bad cop strategy against the U.S. for decades, and it has paid off pretty well. There’s no reason an American president shouldn’t give it a try.
