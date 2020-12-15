Can Biden find clarity on China and Russia?

Critics are already attacking the incoming Biden administration, raking it for sending mixed signals on China. The Biden Team is playing a sort of good cop, bad cop with Beijing—Jake Sullivan urges Americans to support Australia against Chinese pressure as John Kerry muses about grand climate deals with Beijing. But a mixed-signal strategy at this stage is, if anything, beneficial to Team Biden. It’s the new administration’s potential for later fuzzy thinking when it comes to great power rivals such as China that should worry onlookers.