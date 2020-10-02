Can books compete with Netflix? Yes, and here’s why.

Another newly voracious page-turner, Ginny Muse, 47, from Ada, Okla., is a mother of three and the wife of a preacher. “I was not a heavy reader other than Christian Bible study books," said Ms. Muse, “When the coronavirus hit, I just felt a need to get away from TV and screens." She went to a neighbor who reads avidly and borrowed a novel. “I just needed to sit outside and hold a book in my hand." Starting with “Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens, she has now finished 49 books since March.