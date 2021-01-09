Can Covid-19 vaccines’ second dose be delayed?

We don’t know, but some researchers worry it could. A single or partial dose could generate low levels of antibodies in people who might not fully defeat the virus, instead giving it an opportunity to mutate, some researchers say. Michel Nussenzweig, who heads the Laboratory of Molecular Immunology at the Rockefeller University in New York, said, “It could be a real public-health disaster to create a cohort of individuals that have suboptimal immune responses to the virus, creating an environment that would favor the emergence of variants that are resistant to the vaccine."