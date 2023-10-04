Can Donald Trump become next US Speaker? What does US Constitution say

In an unprecedented showdown in American history, the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was voted out in a move engineered by some of his fellow Republicans. The ouster comes after Kevin McCarthy chose to ignore the warning by GOP members and chose to strike a last-minute deal with the Democrats to temporarily avoid a shutdown. As the party looks for his successor, some are also pointing towards former President Donald Trump as his possible replacement.

Texas Republican Troy Nehls announced on Tuesday that he will nominate former President Donald Trump to be the next speaker of the House, as per a report by The Hill. "This week, when the US House of Representatives reconvenes, my first order of business will be to nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the US House of Representatives," Nehls said in a statement. "President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again." With Troy Nehls initiating the discussions, one more Republican from Florida Greg Steube joined the party and backed the move. "@realDonaldTrump for Speaker," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

What does the US Constitution say?

The US Constitution does not mandate that the Speaker of the House should be its sitting member, but in case Donald Trump becomes the Speaker, he will be the first such person in the past 234 years to occupy the position without being elected as a member of the House.

Nonetheless, he still needs at least 217 votes to win the post.

Only time will tell how serious the Republicans are about the proposal or this might be another attempt by the GOP to keep Donald Trump in the news. The former President is managing the media well ahead of the 2024 Presidential elections and using the cases against him as the stepping stone to remain popular among his core supporters and in the news.

