Can Donald Trump run for US Presidential poll 2024 after Colorado ruling?

Former US President Donald Trump is now ineligible to run for the 2024 Presidential polls because of his actions surrounding the 2021 attack on the Capitol, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court declared him ineligible for the US White House under the Constitution's insurrection clause.

"A majority of the court holds that former President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution," the court wrote.

It is the first time in history that the court used Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Colorado court stayed the decision to allow Donald Trump to appeal, which his campaign said he plans to do. He has until January 4, under the state court’s ruling.

The court directed Colorado’s Secretary of State to keep Trump’s name on the presidential primary ballot until the matter is decided by the US Supreme Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump lost Colorado by 13 percentage points in 2020 and doesn’t need the state to win next year’s presidential election. But the danger for Trump is that more courts and election officials will follow Colorado’s lead and exclude Trump from must-win states, according to Associated Press.

Notably, Colorado's governors and both US senators are Democrats. Biden won the state and its nine electoral votes in 2020, and Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee in 2016, was victorious in 2016. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Lawsuits against Donald Trump' Former US President Donald Trump has faced dozens of lawsuits across the country this year claiming he’s ineligible for another term in the White House under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The provision states that a person who took an oath to support the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection" is ineligible to hold office again. Other cases were brought in Michigan, Minnesota, and Oregon among other states. Trump has used legal actions against him to rally political support, framing the charges as a plot by the political establishment to keep him out of power. The Colorado ruling, coming just one month before the Iowa caucuses, could further galvanize Republicans around him.

‘Trump most popular Presidential candidate’ Trump has received a wide range of support in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest as per a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll published last week.

The poll found that 61% of self-identified Republicans said they would vote for Donald Trump in the state-by-state nominating contest to pick a challenger to incumbent US President Joe Biden. None of the rivals of Trump were anywhere close to him in the poll. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were each backed by 11% of self-identified Republicans. Only 5% backed entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.