Can Elon Musk's Vine become a threat to Tiktok? Key challenges

The concept of short videos was initially introduced by Vine, which later became popular with TikTok videos and Instagram reels. Twitter bought Vine in 2012 and it helped a raft of internet stars get noticed by a wider audience. Those creators eventually left the platform over disagreements over compensation. It was then shut after Twitter was unwilling to continue investing in the app. The following year ByteDance Ltd. acquired Musical.ly before combining it with its own short-video service TikTok.