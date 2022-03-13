The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said endemic Covid can still cause suffering and death therefore it was important to reduce coronavirus infections.

"When a disease becomes "endemic," it may still cause suffering and death -- as malaria and tuberculosis do, for example," said Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

Even if Covid becomes endemic, it will remain important to reduce infections, suffering and death, Ryan said.

When a disease becomes "endemic," it may still cause suffering and death -- as malaria and tuberculosis do, for example. @DrMikeRyan explains that even if #COVID19 becomes endemic, it will remain important to reduce infections, suffering and death. pic.twitter.com/ds5FFRhvO0 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 12, 2022

Responding to a question, Ryan said endemic means the virus is present and transmitting at lower levels, usually with some form of seasonal transmission or increase that are seasonal or outbreaks on top of an endemic situation.

“That's very classic for many infectious diseases. But remember endemic HIV and endemic tuberculosis and endemic malaria kill millions of people on this planet every year."

"So, please don't equate endemic with equals good.Endemic diseases require strong control programmes to reduce the infections, to reduce the suffering. So just changing from pandemic to endemic doesn't change the challenge we face," Ryan added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.