Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Can endemic Covid cause deaths? WHO explains - WATCH

Can endemic Covid cause deaths? WHO explains - WATCH

World Health Organization (WHO) said endemic disease too cases deaths and sufferings 
1 min read . 04:32 PM IST Livemint

  • Even if Covid becomes endemic, it will remain important to reduce infections

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said endemic Covid can still cause suffering and death therefore it was important to reduce coronavirus infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said endemic Covid can still cause suffering and death therefore it was important to reduce coronavirus infections.

"When a disease becomes "endemic," it may still cause suffering and death -- as malaria and tuberculosis do, for example," said Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

"When a disease becomes "endemic," it may still cause suffering and death -- as malaria and tuberculosis do, for example," said Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

Even if Covid becomes endemic, it will remain important to reduce infections, suffering and death, Ryan said.

Even if Covid becomes endemic, it will remain important to reduce infections, suffering and death, Ryan said.

Responding to a question, Ryan said endemic means the virus is present and transmitting at lower levels, usually with some form of seasonal transmission or increase that are seasonal or outbreaks on top of an endemic situation.

Responding to a question, Ryan said endemic means the virus is present and transmitting at lower levels, usually with some form of seasonal transmission or increase that are seasonal or outbreaks on top of an endemic situation.

“That's very classic for many infectious diseases. But remember endemic HIV and endemic tuberculosis and endemic malaria kill millions of people on this planet every year."

“That's very classic for many infectious diseases. But remember endemic HIV and endemic tuberculosis and endemic malaria kill millions of people on this planet every year."

"So, please don't equate endemic with equals good.Endemic diseases require strong control programmes to reduce the infections, to reduce the suffering. So just changing from pandemic to endemic doesn't change the challenge we face," Ryan added.

"So, please don't equate endemic with equals good.Endemic diseases require strong control programmes to reduce the infections, to reduce the suffering. So just changing from pandemic to endemic doesn't change the challenge we face," Ryan added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!