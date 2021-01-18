Can Google fix the $108 billion news industry it helped break?

The trade-off is the ability to cultivate a relationship with readers who are already on these platforms, because these products will direct them to a publication’s website to read the story. That hasn’t been the case with Apple Inc.’s News+ offering or Microsoft Corp.’s websites — both of which keep readers on their platform and obscure data from publishers, who are nonetheless paid for their stories. Microsoft is developing another news product for Windows that will host the stories itself. Perhaps now the publishers with which it’s in early talks will have a stronger bargaining hand.

