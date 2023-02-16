Can highly-transmissible Marburg disease spread from infected humans?
While the Marburg virus can be transmitted from human to human, it is not as easily transmissible as some other viruses like flu or coronavirus
The outbreak of deadly Marburg disease, spread by Ebola-like Marburg virus, has been confirmed by Cameroon earlier this week. So far, 9 deaths and 16 suspected cases have been reported from the region.
