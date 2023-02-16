The outbreak of deadly Marburg disease, spread by Ebola-like Marburg virus, has been confirmed by Cameroon earlier this week. So far, 9 deaths and 16 suspected cases have been reported from the region.

"On the 13th of February, we had two suspected cases. These are two 16-year-old children, a boy and a girl, who have no previous travel history to the affected areas in Equatorial Guinea," Robert Mathurin Bidjang, the public health delegate for the region, said at a meeting in Cameroon's capital Yaounde.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Marburg virus is a highly infectious disease that can have a fatality rate of up to 88% and hence, it was increasing its epidemiological surveillance in Equatorial Guinea. Amid the scare of this deadly virus, here is a look at how the Marburg spreads and what are the precautionary measures you should take.

Marburg virus: How common is human to human transmission?

While the Marburg virus can be transmitted from human to human, it is not as easily transmissible as some other viruses like flu or coronavirus. And it is not an airborne disease.

The primary mode of transmission is through direct contact with bodily fluids of an infected person. For example, it can be transmitted through blood, vomit, feces, and urine, of an infected person. It can enter your body through contact with contaminated surfaces, such as medical equipment or bedding.

Close contact, such as caring for someone who is sick or handling the body of someone who has died from the virus, can also lead to the spread of the disease.

What precautionary measures should we take?

To prevent Marburg virus transmission, practice good hygiene, avoid close contact with infected individuals, wear protective gloves, disinfect equipment, and follow local health guidance.

In addition to these measures, it is important to seek medical attention immediately if you suspect you have been exposed to the virus. Healthcare workers and laboratory personnel who work with the virus are at particular risk and should follow strict infection control measures to prevent transmission.

Equatorial Guinea quarantined more than 200 people and restricted movement last week in its Kie-Ntem province, where the hemorrhagic fever was first detected. Meanwhile, neighbouring Cameroon had restricted movement along the border.