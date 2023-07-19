The Australian state of Victoria backed out of hosting the Commonwealth Games over a projected budget blowout. Officials said that hosting the 2026 edition of the sporting event could cost up to A$7 billion ($4.77 billion) - a far cry from the region's budgeted A$2.6 billion ($1.77 billion). With the future of the quadrennial multi-sport event now on shaky grounds there is a possibility that the Commonwealth Games may be cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

“I will not take money out of hospitals and schools in order to fund an event that is three times the cost [which] was estimated and budgeted for last year. In terms of where we go from here, the Games will not proceed in Victoria in 2026," Victoria's premier Dan Andrews said on Monday.

A statement from the Commonwealth Sports Movement said the decision was “hugely disappointing" for both athletes and authorities, noting that the current estimate of around $6 billion was 50% higher than estimates given my the Victorian government only last month.

"These figures are attributed to price escalation primarily due to the unique regional delivery model that Victoria chose for these Games, and in particular relate to village and venue builds and transport infrastructure," the statement added.

Since awarding Victoria the Games, the Government has reportedly made decisions to include more sports and an additional regional hub, and changed plans for venues. All of these have added considerable expense - often against the advice of the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia.

But with neighbouring New South Wales as well as South Australia and Western Australia ruling themselves out as hosts, the authorities have been left scrambling for alternatives.

Who could step in as the 2026 Commonwealth Games host?

In 2022 the English city of Birmingham had stepped in to save the Games after South Africa was stripped of its hosting rights. The British city had initially been slated to host the upcoming games and the CGF was left with very few alternatives after the switch. Victoria had emerged as the only viable candidate after several other cities pulled out of the bidding process over cost concerns.

Going by this reasoning, the Canadian city of Alberta or a location in New Zealand would be the obvious choice. Alberta is Commonwealth Sport Canada's preferred candidate to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the New Zealand Olympic Committee has shown interest in bringing the Commonwealth Games back to the country in 2034.

So far however neither country has evinced any official interest in the 2026 Games.

Is India under consideration?

India is a Commonwealth nation that had previously hosted the Games in 2010. The country had earlier shown interest in hosting either the 2026 or 2030 edition.

"We have decided to make a bid for 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games and we have also decided to send our contingent to Birmingham for the 2022 Games," IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta had told PTI at the time.

There was however no follow up since the initial expression of intent at the end of December 2019.

While it is too early to make assumptions, India appears unlikely to take over from Victoria at this time. But with the Commonwealth Games Federation on the lookout for alternatives and no clear solution in sight - New Delhi could very well emerge as a contender. India would have to put itself forward as a host for the 2026 Games before such a possibility arose.