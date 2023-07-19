Can India host 2026 Commonwealth Games? Here's what we know as Victoria backs out over A$7 billion cost3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:01 AM IST
Victoria has backed out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to projected budget blowout. The Games may be cancelled for the first time since WWII.
The Australian state of Victoria backed out of hosting the Commonwealth Games over a projected budget blowout. Officials said that hosting the 2026 edition of the sporting event could cost up to A$7 billion ($4.77 billion) - a far cry from the region's budgeted A$2.6 billion ($1.77 billion). With the future of the quadrennial multi-sport event now on shaky grounds there is a possibility that the Commonwealth Games may be cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.
