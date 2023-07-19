The Australian state of Victoria backed out of hosting the Commonwealth Games over a projected budget blowout. Officials said that hosting the 2026 edition of the sporting event could cost up to A$7 billion ($4.77 billion) - a far cry from the region's budgeted A$2.6 billion ($1.77 billion). With the future of the quadrennial multi-sport event now on shaky grounds there is a possibility that the Commonwealth Games may be cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

