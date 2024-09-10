Can India play role in resolving Gaza war? Israel envoy says THIS…

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, praised India's role in West Asia and its potential to mediate the Israel-Palestine conflict. He highlighted India's strong relations with Israel and the UAE, while India continues to support a two-state solution amid ongoing violence in Gaza.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2024, 08:15 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from Ambassador of the State of Israel Reuven Azar at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from Ambassador of the State of Israel Reuven Azar at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi(ANI)

Gaza-Israel War: Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has hailed India's ‘global role’ and its manifestation in West Asia, when asked if New Delhi could play a role in resolving the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

On Tuesday, Azar noted that it was up to India to decide on mediating and resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict. He mentioned that ‘great relations’ between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also Read | SC dismisses PIL seeking gag order to halt arms export to Israel over Gaza war

Talking on India's influence, Azar added, “The initiative we saw last year of the growing bonds between India and the UAE and the way they have been concluding agreements that would allow India to connect better to the Gulf”.

The statement comes as India and the UAE ink pact that provides a framework for giving services for operation and maintenance of nuclear plants in the emirate.

"It serves as a hub to connect east and west': Azar commented.

Also Read | At least 40 dead in Israeli airstrike on humanitarian zone in Gaza strip

India's policy towards Palestine has been long standing and consistent. India has supported a negotiated two State solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, reads an official statement by Indian Government.

On the ongoing Gaza war, India had condemned the terror attacks on Israel on 07 October 2023 by the Hamas fighters. India also condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

Also Read | Hamas releases heartbreaking new video of slain US-Israeli hostage amid Gaza war

“We have called for restraint and de-escalation and emphasized peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy", read an official statement by MEA.

Over 40,000 people have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip as Israel pounds the area for 11 months now. On Tuesday, Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that Israeli forces were ‘near’ to completing their ‘mission in Gaza. He added the forces would now focus on turning to the country’s northern border with Lebanon.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCan India play role in resolving Gaza war? Israel envoy says THIS…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue