Can India play role in resolving Gaza war? Israel envoy says THIS…

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, praised India's role in West Asia and its potential to mediate the Israel-Palestine conflict. He highlighted India's strong relations with Israel and the UAE, while India continues to support a two-state solution amid ongoing violence in Gaza.

Gaza-Israel War: Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has hailed India's 'global role' and its manifestation in West Asia, when asked if New Delhi could play a role in resolving the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

On Tuesday, Azar noted that it was up to India to decide on mediating and resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict. He mentioned that ‘great relations’ between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Talking on India's influence, Azar added, "The initiative we saw last year of the growing bonds between India and the UAE and the way they have been concluding agreements that would allow India to connect better to the Gulf".

The statement comes as India and the UAE ink pact that provides a framework for giving services for operation and maintenance of nuclear plants in the emirate.

"It serves as a hub to connect east and west': Azar commented.

India's policy towards Palestine has been long standing and consistent. India has supported a negotiated two State solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, reads an official statement by Indian Government.

On the ongoing Gaza war, India had condemned the terror attacks on Israel on 07 October 2023 by the Hamas fighters. India also condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

“We have called for restraint and de-escalation and emphasized peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy", read an official statement by MEA.