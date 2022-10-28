Can Japan's $200bn stimulus package help its economy recover as India inches closer2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
This year alone, the Yen has lost more than a fifth of its value against the US dollar to hit the lowest level since 1990.
This year alone, the Yen has lost more than a fifth of its value against the US dollar to hit the lowest level since 1990.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government approved a hefty economic package that will include about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in government spending to soften the burden of rising utility rates and food prices. “The economic measures are designed to overcome rising prices and to achieve an economic recovery," Kishida said in a news conference. “We will protect the people’s lives, jobs and businesses, and strengthen the economy for the future."
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government approved a hefty economic package that will include about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in government spending to soften the burden of rising utility rates and food prices. “The economic measures are designed to overcome rising prices and to achieve an economic recovery," Kishida said in a news conference. “We will protect the people’s lives, jobs and businesses, and strengthen the economy for the future."
Currently, the country is facing a massive crisis of falling currency which is again leading to issues like price rise. The yen has long been seen as a safe haven, that investors traditionally bought at times of crisis. But is has seen a significant change in its status in the current times. This year alone it has lost more than a fifth of its value against the US dollar to hit the lowest level since 1990.
Currently, the country is facing a massive crisis of falling currency which is again leading to issues like price rise. The yen has long been seen as a safe haven, that investors traditionally bought at times of crisis. But is has seen a significant change in its status in the current times. This year alone it has lost more than a fifth of its value against the US dollar to hit the lowest level since 1990.
The question is, why the Yen continues to slide? what does it mean for the consumer? And, whether it is prudent for the government to keep supporting the Yen?
The question is, why the Yen continues to slide? what does it mean for the consumer? And, whether it is prudent for the government to keep supporting the Yen?
Japan became the first major economy to cut interest rates to zero. During the Covid pandemic, many other nations adopted the same. Though other countries are raising interest rates now, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its rate below 0% during policy-making meeting that wrapped up on Friday.
Japan became the first major economy to cut interest rates to zero. During the Covid pandemic, many other nations adopted the same. Though other countries are raising interest rates now, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its rate below 0% during policy-making meeting that wrapped up on Friday.
In doing so, it runs the risk of seeing the yen weaken further since the Federal Reserve is still raising rates, which tends to push the dollar higher. That in turn will raise prices in Japan since it imports much of what it consumes.
In doing so, it runs the risk of seeing the yen weaken further since the Federal Reserve is still raising rates, which tends to push the dollar higher. That in turn will raise prices in Japan since it imports much of what it consumes.
Experts further said that in the coming days, the Yen is likely to hit 180 against the US dollar.
Experts further said that in the coming days, the Yen is likely to hit 180 against the US dollar.
Experts have also pointed out weak yen is a reflection of a weak economy. The country's economy has hardly grown in the last three decades and currently, it is the world's most indebted nation. Another issue that hinders growth is low birth rate and a population with the highest proportion of older people in the world.
Experts have also pointed out weak yen is a reflection of a weak economy. The country's economy has hardly grown in the last three decades and currently, it is the world's most indebted nation. Another issue that hinders growth is low birth rate and a population with the highest proportion of older people in the world.
The weak yen makes everything Japan buys more expensive. Japan's consumers have seen their purchasing power halved over the last decade. Ten years ago, 10,000 yen would buy an item worth $132, but today it only gets you something worth $67.
The weak yen makes everything Japan buys more expensive. Japan's consumers have seen their purchasing power halved over the last decade. Ten years ago, 10,000 yen would buy an item worth $132, but today it only gets you something worth $67.
Japan has spent tens of billions of dollars in market interventions to support the yen in recent weeks as the currency sank to a 32-year low against the dollar of more than 150 yen. But, expert says these are only temporary measures not permanent solutions.
Japan has spent tens of billions of dollars in market interventions to support the yen in recent weeks as the currency sank to a 32-year low against the dollar of more than 150 yen. But, expert says these are only temporary measures not permanent solutions.
Only, last month, as the currency fell, authorities stepped in spending $21bn (£18.3bn). It helped for a short time but soon the currency tumbled again
Only, last month, as the currency fell, authorities stepped in spending $21bn (£18.3bn). It helped for a short time but soon the currency tumbled again