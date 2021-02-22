Can mass self-testing for covid-19 keep schools safe?5 min read . 22 Feb 2021
- Austria is trying a new strategy to reopen classrooms, as scientists say infections can be reduced with the right safety measures
On a continent still struggling with high Covid-19 rates, one small Alpine country is trying something new to reopen its schools: Require that students test themselves twice a week before they can attend class.
The experiment could bear valuable lessons for the U.S., where many schools remain closed, especially because it is happening in a place with relatively high infection rates despite months of restrictions.
