Researchers can study mouse "social interactions" with their neighbors by seeing whether they will be willing to try a new food, based on their memories of encountering that food on the breath of another mouse and mice do not like to eat new foods to avoid getting sick or even dying from it, according to ANI report. When they smell food on another mouse's breath, mice make an association between the food odor and the smell of the other mouse's pheromones, the memory of which serves as a safety signal that any food with that odor is safe to eat in the future, the report said.