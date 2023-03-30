Can Microsoft dominate AI? Developers look for OpenAI alternatives2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 01:46 PM IST
OpenAI shot to household-name status after its ChatGPT chatbot stunned many with its ability to answer complex questions in clear, grammatically correct language that appears human.
Microsoft-backed OpenAI has become the talk of the town since it launched an artificial intelligence-based chatbot, ChatGPT. Many startups and investors are casting a shadow on expectations that Microsoft and OpenAI will dominate the field. They are now shifting towards an alternative AI foundation model.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×