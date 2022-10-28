Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals?4 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 01:57 PM IST
Former Pakistan players have slammed the team management after the embarrassing defeat to Zimbabwe.
Former Pakistan players have slammed the team management after the embarrassing defeat to Zimbabwe.
Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has said that “funny things" happen in cricket. Pakistan must “believe" that they can qualify despite the shocking defeat against Zimbabwe. Pakistan still has three games to play. As per Shan, while his team must depend on a few other results, Pakistan will give it all in the upcoming matches.