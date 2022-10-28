Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals?

Pakistan must win each of their final three games. Plus, in order to sustain a positive net run rate, the men in green must win in each of the three games by a substantial margin.Then, they need to hope that other outcomes favour them, such as South Africa losing to Pakistan and India. Zimbabwe should lose two of their remaining three matches against India, Netherlands and Bangladesh. At the same time, Bangladesh should lose another match. If all these conditions are met, Pakistan may still qualify for the semi-finals.