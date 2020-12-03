Can President Trump pardon himself and his family?5 min read . 02:38 PM IST
- Legal experts say the president’s pardon powers are wide-ranging, but they do have limits
As his term comes to an end, President Trump is being urged by some supporters to consider pardons for close allies, family members and even himself.
Mr. Trump “needs to pardon his whole family and himself," Fox News host Sean Hannity said this week on his radio show. Mr. Hannity said politically motivated investigations of Mr. Trump could occur when he is out of office and encouraged the president to use his constitutional powers to put a stop to them.
