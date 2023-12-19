News
Can Sekar Kathiresan kill heart attacks?
N Madhavan 12 min read 19 Dec 2023, 09:21 PM IST
- Early results of the researcher’s path-breaking gene editing treatment to permanently reduce cholesterol and prevent heart attacks have been mixed
Chennai: Dr Sekar Kathiresan, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Boston-based Verve Therapeutics, hails from a family that is genetically prone to heart attacks. Myocardial infarctions, as heart attacks are medically known, cause 32% of all deaths worldwide, and claimed the lives of his grandmother, uncle and elder brother. His father, too, had suffered a heart attack but survived. It was this constant threat that drove the India-born doctor to become a cardiologist. Sek, as he is referred to by friends and colleagues, completed his medical studies in 1997. Not content with just treating cardiovascular disease (CVD), he immersed himself into genetics, in the hope of finding a way to prevent heart attacks.
