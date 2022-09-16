‘Can somebody help me?’: Pakistan PM's awkward moment at SCO summit | Watch

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced an awkward moment while setting up the meeting with Putin yesterday. He called out for a help when he failed to pug in his earphone.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit that is being held in in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years of Covid-19 pandemic.
Sharif faced an awkward moment while setting up the meeting with Putin yesterday. He called out for a help when he failed to pug in his earphone.
In the video, Pakistan PM can be heard saying, “Can somebody help me?"
Before the meeting commenced, his earplugs fallen out and someone came to fix it, prompting a soft laugh from Putin. Take a look at the video below,
The SCO member states are holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years and the summit will see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The last two meetings in 2021 and 2022 were held virtually and hosted by Tajikistan and Russia respectively.
The Beijing-headquartered SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc consisting of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.
Today, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will come face-to-face on Friday for the first time at the 22nd SCO summit since deadly border clashes in 2020 frayed ties between the Asian rivals. He will also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since Russia-Ukraine war.
India has called for the deepening of cooperation on regional security-related concerns, defence, countering terrorism, illicit drug trade, etc and has made sincere efforts to encourage peace, prosperity, and stability of the whole Eurasian region in general and SCO member countries in particular.
