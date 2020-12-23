Can team Biden prevent a recession?

In a closely divided Congress, these measures will need bipartisan support. This will not be easy, because the political parties have different views about the appropriate role of the federal government in the economy. But most people should agree that a high rate of participation in the labor force is good for everyone. If displaced workers stay stuck on the sidelines, everyone will be worse off. The same is true if women retreat from the labor force because their families can’t afford child care. Americans can also agree that the higher the share of workers who earn enough to support themselves and their families, the lower the burden will be on government and private philanthropy. Similarly, helping formerly incarcerated felons re-enter the workforce will rebuild stronger families and communities as well as local economies.